Man shoots coworker at Dickinson car dealership, police say

(Photo: Air 11)

DICKINSON, Texas – Police in Dickinson say an employee of an auto dealership is in custody after he allegedly shot a coworker Friday morning.

According to the Dickinson Police Department, the shooting happened at Gay Family Auto in the 3000 block of Gulf Freeway at about 11:05 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The suspect fled the scene, but was later arrested with the help of League City PD and Webster PD.

Police say the investigation is on-going but the suspect is in custody and there is no further danger to the public.

Additional info is expected to be released later in the day Friday

© 2018 KHOU-TV