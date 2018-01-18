Worker rescued from ship in the Ship Channel

Air 11 over the scene of the rescue of a crew member in the Ship Channel.

HOUSTON - A worker was rescued from a ship in the Ship Channel after he was overcome by fumes, according to the Houston Police Department.

RAW: Air 11 over the scene of a rescue in the Ship Channel

HPD says the crew member was in the cargo hold. It appears molasses started fermenting and caused a toxic fume. Firefighters had to put on oxygen masks to combat the fumes during the rescue. The crew member was transported to the hospital.

HPD says the molasses also damaged equipment.

