Worker escapes as crane catches fire at E. Houston scrap yard

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters responded to a crane fire at an East End scrap yard overnight.
The fire broke out on Harrisburg at E. Navigation around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A crane worker noticed the fire and managed to get off of it before it became fully engulfed. There were no injuries.
HFD stated the fire appeared to start with an electrical issue in the motor of the crane.
