Woodlands teen's 'mic drop moment' at Spelling Bee goes viral

8th grader Shourav Dasari (TX) spelled the word aepyornis (gigantic ratite bird) correctly during the final round of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- A teen from The Woodlands is making headlines across the country after his “mic drop” moment at the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night.

Shourav Dasari didn’t win the bee, but he’s winning the internet.

Shourav correctly spelled “mogollon” within seconds, no questions asked!

People on social media compared the moment to President Barack Obama and Kanye West’s mic drop moments. Some say he deserved the trophy just for that moment. Others called him the “Spelling Bee Boss” and the “G.O.A.T.,” or “Greatest of All Time.”

Shourav Dasari, in his Nike hoodie, is a 14 year old #SpellingBee BOSS. @ScrippsBee 🐝🐝🐝 — David Kwong (@davidkwong) June 2, 2017

Shourav Dasari is still the GOAT. #SpellingBee 🔥🔥🔥 — Shakeeb Ahmed (@Optimist_Pr1me) June 2, 2017

Everyone seemed to love it, except for Shourav’s mom. She didn’t seem impressed, and could be seen on the broadcast wagging her finger at him.

Shourav went on to finish fourth in the bee. Raksheet Kota, and 8th grader from Katy, tied for fifth place.

Two Houston-area students, Shourav Dasari of The Woodlands and Raksheet Kota of Katy, are competing in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Photo: Courtesy Houston Public Media)

