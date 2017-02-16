Woman's body found in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A woman's body was found under a sheet in southwest Houston Thursday morning.
HPD was on the scene at Sharpcrest and Corporate where the body was found.
No further information has yet been released.
(© 2017 KHOU)
(© 2017 KHOU)
