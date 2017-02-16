KHOU
Close

Woman's body found in southwest Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 1:08 PM. CST February 16, 2017

HOUSTON - A woman's body was found under a sheet in southwest Houston Thursday morning.

HPD was on the scene at Sharpcrest and Corporate where the body was found.

No further information has yet been released.

 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories