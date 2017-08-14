City garbage truck hits, kills woman in SW Houston

Officials say the incident occurred at about 9:20 a.m. Monday in the 6800 block of S. Gessner. The "heavy refuse lifting truck" hit the woman as it turned onto Bellaire. (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- A deadly incident involving a city garbage truck and a woman is under investigation in southwest Houston.

Officials say the incident occurred at about 9:20 a.m. Monday in the 6800 block of S. Gessner. The "heavy refuse lifting truck" hit the woman as it turned onto Bellaire.

The woman, who appeared to be pushing a cart of groceries at the time, was struck and killed.

Witnesses said the driver apparently did not notice she had hit someone, so they chased her down to stop her.

As per standard procedure the driver was taken in for a blood test.

The investigation is still underway.

