Woman shot during fight with other woman near Missouri City

Woman shot near Missouri City (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police near Missouri City say a woman was seriously hurt in a shooting during a fight with two other women.

It happened in front of homes in the 8300 block of Quail View.

Houston police responded to a 911 call at about 10:30 p.m. and found the woman with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe three women were fighting when one of them pulled a gun and opened fire. The victim then managed to drive herself a block away and call for help.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.

The status of the shooter wasn’t immediately clear, but Houston police say the case will be referred to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges to be filed.

© 2017 KHOU-TV