Woman rushed to hospital after seeing home engulfed in flames

A woman was transported to the hospital for chest pains after watching her home burn Sunday morning in southeast Houston. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A woman was transported to the hospital for chest pains after watching her home burn Sunday morning in southeast Houston.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the home on Kingsley Street near Eton Street. Authorities say the woman and her adult son got out of the house safely. The woman was later transported to the hospital for chest pains.

Family members of the woman say she has lived in the home for more than 40 years.

Officials say the fire started in the utility room in the back of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(© 2017 KHOU)