Woman reported missing from the Richmond area

Moriam Sokeyo

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who left her home and has not returned.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Moriam Sokeyo was last seen at her home in the 600 block of Stubbs Bend Drive in the Bonbrook subdivision in the Richmond area Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office received a call from Sokeyo's mother on Monday saying that her daughter had not returned home and has not made contact with her family.

Police say Sokeyo's car is still at her home and it does not appear that any of her clothes had been taken from her house. She was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.

