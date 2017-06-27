KHOU
Woman released from custody after scare on Houston-bound flight

The woman who reportedly tried to open the emergency exit on a Southwest Airlines flight over the weekend has been released from federal custody.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:42 PM. CDT June 27, 2017

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was restrained by a school police officer from Cleveland, Texas, after trying to open a plane door.

It happened during the flight from Los Angeles to Houston Sunday afternoon.

The pilot made an emergency landing in Corpus Christi, and the woman was taken into custody. She has not yet been charged.

