HOUSTON - A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in southwest Harris County.

Crash investigators say the victim was crossing Highway 6 around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, walking home from work, when she was hit.

The victim, who is in her 40s, died while being taken by Life Flight to a local hospital.

The driver of the car isn't expect to face any charges.

