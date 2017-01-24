Witnesses: Neighbor shoots, kills woman in Spring

A woman is dead after a dispute led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Spring. (Photo: KHOU)

SPRING, Texas -- A woman is dead after a dispute led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Spring.

Harris County Precinct 4 investigators responded to the scene in the 3400 block of Mourning Dove just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. That is where a neighbor shot another neighbor in what appears to be an ongoing dispute.

A third neighbor then pulled out his own gun to detain the suspect until authorities arrived.

Witnesses say the suspect shot his next-door neighbor right after she yelled at him for kicking her small dog.

"The dog was going after the guy that had the gun,” said Kenya Guillory, a neighbor. “He started kicking him, and the girl that got shot she said don't kick my dogs.”

The woman was transported to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital where she later died.

Deputy constables handcuffed and photographed the suspected gunman at the scene.

