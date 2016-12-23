Woman dies after being run over along Eastex Freeway

A woman was killed after she was run over by a pickup truck along the Eastex Freeway Thursday evening.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 7:30 p.m. on the southbound feeder road near Riner Street.

At that time, a male driving his pickup truck ran over a female who was lying in the roadway. He did not see her until it was too late, and even then he thought he ran over debris or a log.

The driver stopped and waited for police. Police said the female pedestrian died at the scene.

Accident investigators stated that there may be a chance she was actually hit by another car prior to this pickup truck.

Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the pickup.