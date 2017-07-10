Woman crashes car into patio at Pappas Bar-B-Q (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A crash sent a woman’s car plowing into the outdoor patio at a Pappas Bar-B-Q in southwest Houston, police say.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Monday on Bissonnet east of Beltway 8.

Houston police say the woman collided with another car on Bissonnet before hitting a pedestrian and then the restaurant’s patio.

Several patrons were inside the restaurant at the time, but they were not hurt. The woman who was struck by the car may have suffered broken legs, however.

Officers were seen testing the driver for intoxication before she was taken away for questioning. It’s not known if she will face charges for the crash.

