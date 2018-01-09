Woman accused of $300K in damage to attorney's home appears in court

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, is charged with criminal mischief. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The woman accused of causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee’s mansion has agreed to random drug testing.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, is charged with criminal mischief.

Buzbee told police Layman was too intoxicated following their date, so he called her an Uber when they returned to his River Oaks home.

Layman allegedly refused to leave and hid inside the home. Buzbee located her and called her a second Uber, but she allegedly became aggressive.

Layman is accused of yelling obscenities while tearing down two original Andy Warhol paintings, estimated at $500,000 each, from the wall of Buzbee's home. She then allegedly threw two sculptures, valued at $20,000 each, according to charging documents.

At the time of Layman's arrest, the damage was estimated to be about $300,000.

Layman was in court Tuesday morning. She is out on bond but is ordered not to have any contact with Buzbee.

