Wives of D1 football coaches come together for hurricane relief

The wives of several NCAA Division I football coaches have joined forces as a way to help those affected by the recent hurricanes.
Giving Beyond the Game was created to help relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey, Maria and Irma. The non-profit hopes to raise money for the Houston Food Bank, Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Response Team, Feeding South Florida and relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
The wives represent several teams including the University of Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Christian University.
They are accepting donations to their fund until Dec. 9. If you are interested in donating, visit here. They are also auctioning off signed helmets.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs