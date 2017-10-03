Wives of D1 football coaches come together for hurricane relief

People take water from a tank in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, on September 30, 2017, due to the lack of water after the passage of Hurricane Maria. (Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

The wives of several NCAA Division I football coaches have joined forces as a way to help those affected by the recent hurricanes.

Giving Beyond the Game was created to help relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey, Maria and Irma. The non-profit hopes to raise money for the Houston Food Bank, Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Response Team, Feeding South Florida and relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The wives represent several teams including the University of Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Christian University.

They are accepting donations to their fund until Dec. 9. If you are interested in donating, visit here. They are also auctioning off signed helmets.

