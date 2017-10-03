KHOU
Close

Wives of D1 football coaches come together for hurricane relief

Hannah Lawson, KHOU 5:20 PM. CDT October 03, 2017

The wives of several NCAA Division I football coaches have joined forces as a way to help those affected by the recent hurricanes. 

Giving Beyond the Game was created to help relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey, Maria and Irma. The non-profit hopes to raise money for the Houston Food Bank, Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Response Team, Feeding South Florida and relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The wives represent several teams including the University of Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Christian University. 

They are accepting donations to their fund until Dec. 9. If you are interested in donating, visit here.  They are also auctioning off signed helmets. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories