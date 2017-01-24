HISD: Lockdown lifted at Wisdom High School

Wisdom High School was put on lockdown after reports of "suspicious activity" in the area, according to an HISD spokesperson. (Air 11)

HOUSTON - Wisdom High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of "suspicious activity" in the area, according to an HISD spokesperson.

The lockdown was lifted around noon.

The school in the 6500 block of Beverly Hill in southwest Houston is the former Lee High School.

At least three HPD squad cars were seen outside the school as Air 11 flew over.

Parents were notified in a text message, according to a school employee.

