Willowridge HS students and staff will start school year at different location

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Willowridge High School students and staff will start the school year at an alternate location, according to Fort Bend ISD.

According to FBISD, the district is still working to finalize plans for the start of the 2017-18 school year, with details to be shared within the next week.

Community helps Willowridge HS after mold found

The school is undergoing extensive clean up efforts to remove mold that crews discovered in the building this summer. The district says that environmental experts are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure that no area of the school is overlooked.

The district has also created a web page to share the latest developments with staff, students and their families. Click here to read more.

There is a GoFundMe page for anyone wanting to help teachers and staff. Donations will be accepted at the Willowridge High School Field House, with drop-offs accepted Monday through Friday between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Contact the school at 281-634-2450 for more information.

A FBISD spokesperson told KHOU on Wednesday they are no longer looking for supplies and band equipment and are instead asking for back-to-school “care packages” with things like “personal notes and cards of encouragement”.

