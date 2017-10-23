Willis ISD school bus involved in crash

A school bus belonging to the Willis Independent School District was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Precinct 1, the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 75 just a mile north of Will High School.

Authorities say three other vehicles were involved, and no children were injured.

Willis ISD gave the following statement to KHOU 11:

"There was an accident involving a Willis ISD school bus, there were 35 students on board. There were no emergency injuries, but there were four to five parents who had there children transported to be checked out. Bus driver in the accident is under investigation, this may have been a preventable situation."

The district says authorities are still trying to determine who was at fault.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

