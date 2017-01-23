Willis ISD educators injured in SA mall shooting

Adriana Velasco, Dr. Ivan Velasco.

WILLIS, Texas - Two Willis ISD educators were injured in Sunday's San Antonio mall shooting.

According to Willis ISD, Adriana Velasco and her husband Dr. Ivan Velasco were wounded and neither sustained life-threatening injuries. They are returning to Houston soon.

Dr. Velasco is an Assistant Principal at Willis High School and Mrs. Velasco is an Assistant Principal at Meador Elementary.

Two suspects attempted to rob a Kay Jewelers inside the mall Sunday afternoon, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said.

As they were escaping, they ran into two citizens outside who tried to intervene.

One of the good Samaritans was shot and killed. The second had a concealed carry license and shot the suspect who had fired the gun.

The suspect who was shot was transported to a local hospital while the second suspect ran back into the mall and started shooting as he ran.

