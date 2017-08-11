Will it be cloudy for the eclipse?

Clouds could obscure the view of the solar eclipse for several regions on 8/21/17. (Photo: Sharleen Prasad)

HOUSTON - When getting excited about a partial solar eclipse in Houston on 8/21/17, when 67% of the sun will be blocked out at 1:16:53pm CDT, one must ask if it's going to be clear or cloudy because it'll make or break the experience for us. In areas where it'll be a total solar eclipse, from the Pacific Northwest, through Missouri, down to South Carolina, it'll still get really dark -- pitch black like night -- even if overcast. Of course viewers there will miss out on seeing the sun's corona shooting out from the edge of the moon, but at least it'll still get dark and creepy outside.



Monday morning of August 21st, will feature areas of cloudiness across our nation. It's impossible to forecast the exact placement of overcast 10 days out, however it's evident that several weather systems could come into play, limiting the view. (Photo: WxBell)



Unfortunately because the human eye still sees the world as, "sunny", even if the majority of the sun is blocked by the moon, we'll miss the show if it's overcast in Houston, or in any location across the majority of the country. It will look like a typical overcast, dark kind of a day. You may even forget the eclipse was going to happen day.





Ultra long-range forecasts between the two major global models show a mix of sun and clouds across the nation the morning of the eclipse. This forecast will no doubt change, but it's evident that several weather systems could come into play, ending the party in some spots by early that afternoon.

Here's to clear skies!

-Brooks

Follow me on Facebook!



Meteorologist Brooks Garner, KHOU 11 News. (2017)

© 2017 KHOU-TV