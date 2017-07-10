Why aren't lightning rods more widely used?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW VIDEO: House engulfed in flames after being struck by lightning
-
Fisherman breaks state record after catching hammerhead shark
-
Houston radio host Matt Patrick dies after battle with cancer
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Friend, fellow skydiver of victim speaks out after fatal accident
-
Lighting strike sparks fire, destroys apartments north of Houston
-
Lightning strikes building in Greenspoint area of Houston
-
Update in search for suspect in boat accident deaths
-
Hit and run caught on bike cam
-
HPD: 2 arrested after shots fired at undercover officers
More Stories
-
Police: Mom arrested after letting 11 year old driveJul 10, 2017, 2:18 p.m.
-
12 rescued from sweltering cargo bay of truckJul 10, 2017, 11:34 a.m.
-
Suspects charged after teen finds human remains in…Jul 10, 2017, 9:48 a.m.