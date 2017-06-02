KHOU
Close

Who's the Wonder Woman in your life?

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:10 AM. CDT June 02, 2017

Who's the "Wonder Woman" in your life? Celebrate the new movie by sharing your photos and stories with KHOU 11 News This Morning.

Here are just some of the responses received so far.

PHOTOS: Arrivals at 'Wonder Woman; premiere

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories