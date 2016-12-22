Who says Christmas should be cold?

I snapped this pic in River Oaks, Houston. (Photo: Brooks Garner)

HOUSTON - We live in a subtropical climate here in Houston. Snow has happened around Christmas (most recently in 2004), but it's extremely rare. We'll catch a few chilly days in December, but overwhelmingly, we live in a city ruled by summer. The farther south you go toward the equator, the more 'warm' dominates.

But despite this obvious observation, the vast majority (60%-75%) of Houstonians polled say, "Christmas should be cold!"

According to The Episcopal Church, 60% of the world's Christian population lives in the southern hemisphere. That means more than half of families on Earth who actually celebrate Christmas experience December as a summer month! Instead of making a snowman and drinking hot cocoa, they sport t-shirts and sip iced drinks. If you factor-in Christians who live in the near-equatorial regions of the northern hemisphere, like Central America, the Caribbean, parts of Africa, Asia and the Middle East, that '60%' number is likely to be vastly higher.

This map depicts the world's distribution of Christians per country. Notice the large distribution in the southern hemisphere and near the equator, where temperatures in December feature summer warmth. (Photo: Wiki)

It's therefore safe to say that most Christians on this planet associate Christmas with 'summer', just like we do the 4th of July.

Why do Houstonians want it cold? I think it's a mix of human nature and cultural influence. People think the grass is always greener. Of course a city with snow is more appealing (unless you're in a city where it snows often! For them, palm trees are more appealing.) In a region where we run air conditioning for 10 months of the year, there's a romance to idea of catching falling snowflakes on the tongue.

Culturally, movies and music have influenced us to believe Christmas should be cold!

"Frosty the Snowman", "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer", and songs like, "Dreaming of a White Christmas" and "Let it Snow", scream, "CHRISTMAS SHOULD BE COLD!" (Did I mention how Santa is from the North Pole and he delivers presents with arctic reindeer?)

This preference for snow in American culture didn't come out of nowhere. It was born from the first European settlers, who also would have associated Christmas with cold weather since Europe shares a similar climate as the northern US regions of northeast, where the first settlers lived. Cities like New York, Boston and Chicago saw snow each winter and artists like Norman Rockwell, born into the culture further idealized the holiday in wintry adornment, painting artistic, snowy scenes with horse-drawn sleighs over snowy landscapes.

An example of an early-20th century idealized American Christmas scene, by popular painter Normal Rockwell.

Back to that stat: 60%-75% of Houstonians polled say, "winter should be cold!" If the vast majority of Christmas celebrations happen in places where it's warm, are we all wrong?

Should we Houstonians stop dreaming of a white Christmas since we live in the subtropics and instead embrace where we are?

79° is my forecast high for Houston this Sunday. That's going to be one of the warmest Christmas days on record. Our normal high is 61° -- which is still way up there and way too warm for snow.

In Houston, Christmas should be warm.

Or, should it?

Brooks Garner

