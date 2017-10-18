Where there's smoke, there's fire

McFaddin Wildlife Refuge is managing the lands with planned burns, to stave off exotic plants and reduce, "fuel", which could otherwise make uncontrolled burns more violent. (Photo: USFWS)

HOUSTON - Smoke has been spotted in Galveston today, wafting all the way from coastal marsh areas in southern Jefferson County, south of Beaumont. Winds off the Gulf may push smoke from these large fires into the Houston metro region today and then periodically this week. (When this has happened in the past, local fire departments have been flooded with calls as residents often believe something in their neighborhood is burning.)

According to the National Weather Service in Houston, the fires are happening in the McFaddin Wildlife Refuge (west of Port Arthur). They spoke the managing agency, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, who says it's actually a series of out-of-control grass fires. The terrain is inaccessible due to the impassible salt-marsh terrain and helicopters will be used to scope out the zone to come up with a strategy.



The fire is so big, it's clearly visible from space. The black area is the charred salt marsh (unpopulated) and the smoke plume extendes north-northwest of the fire. If winds swing more easterly, smoke will be pushed into Houston. (Photo: MODIS/NASA/KHOU)

The affected area is clearly visible from space as a large, charred, black region with smoke extending northwestward. Considering parts of the Beaumont region received over 65" of rain during Hurricane Harvey, it's kind of amazing that fires can burn at all, much less potentially out of control. However, since Harvey, we've seen very little rain in southeast Texas. This has allowed the water to long-ago run off, and the land to dry out. Anyone in a suburban neighborhood can vouch that many lawns -- most common in the park spaces and medians -- are beginning to yellow and brown!

Rain this weekend should reduce our fire danger temporarily and may help stomp out these flames. Next week, two new cold fronts will blow through and dry out the air once again. This will increase our winds speeds and once again enhance our fire danger. 'Tis the season. Spring and fall are the Texas burn seasons.

Meteorologist Brooks Garner, KHOU 11 News. (2017)

