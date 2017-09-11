KHOU
Close

Whataburger t-shirts raise money for Harvey victims

KHOU.com , KHOU 6:37 PM. CDT September 11, 2017

Whataburger is taking advantage of its popularity to help flood victims by selling t-shirts with proceeds going to flood victims.

The popular chain says t-shirt sales will go directly to the Houston Food Bank and the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

On their website, it states:“The net proceeds from our Texas tees through September 2017 will be donated to support the Houston Food Bank and the Coastal Bend Food Bank.”

 

 

Whataburger is headquartered in Corpus Christi and had several of its restaurants damaged during the hurricane.

The corporate office has already pledged nearly $2 million in aid.

 

 

To purchase a t-shirt, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories