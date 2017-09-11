Whataburger t-shirts raise money for Harvey victims

Whataburger cut weekday breakfast from 12-hours to 4, saying there just aren't enough eggs to go around. (Photo: KENS 5)

Whataburger is taking advantage of its popularity to help flood victims by selling t-shirts with proceeds going to flood victims.

The popular chain says t-shirt sales will go directly to the Houston Food Bank and the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

On their website, it states:“The net proceeds from our Texas tees through September 2017 will be donated to support the Houston Food Bank and the Coastal Bend Food Bank.”

Shop our Texas Tees for a cause. Net proceeds during September will go towards Harvey relief efforts: https://t.co/vbJaxf0imw pic.twitter.com/l9IWKT1sCL — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) September 11, 2017

Whataburger is headquartered in Corpus Christi and had several of its restaurants damaged during the hurricane.

The corporate office has already pledged nearly $2 million in aid.

To purchase a t-shirt, click here.

