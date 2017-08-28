What you need to know Tuesday about Harvey

Thousands of rescues, tens of thousands huddled in shelters, and a rising death toll were Monday's headlines from the flooding associated with Harvey in southeast Texas.

Here are some things that you need to know as you wake up on Tuesday.

While it will continue to rain Tuesday, the forecast is much improved. Most of the Houston metro area will receive another 2-6 inches of rain as Harvey churns in the Gulf of Mexico, but the storm's track has shifted it further east, meaning we will not see the extra 15-30 inches once feared. Click here for the latest forecast.

Unfortunately, until it stops raining, many area waterways will continue to rise and continue to cause flooding in homes and on roadways. Water releases continue from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs, meaning some nearby homes will continue to flood, especially along Buffalo Bayou.

New shelters continue to open as others fill up. Nearly 9,000 people have taken refuge at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center. If you need to leave your home and find shelter, here is a list of places you can go.

Some school districts who had planned to re-open later this week have delayed their openings until at least September 5. Click here for the list.

For at least one more day, it is not a good day to travel. Stay home unless you must evacuate for safety reasons. Many area roads are flooded. Bush and Hobby Airports are both expected to remain closed until Thursday at noon.

% INLINE %

© 2017 KHOU-TV