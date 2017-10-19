What you need to know about D-SNAP benefits

There has been some confusion about who can sign up and how long the benefits last, so KHOU 11 News brought the three most common questions to Texas Health and Human Services Associate Commissioner Wayne Salter. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - There’s only one more day to apply for emergency food assistance through the D-SNAP program.

There has been some confusion about who can sign up and how long the benefits last, so KHOU 11 News brought the three most common questions to Texas Health and Human Services Associate Commissioner Wayne Salter.

Q: Why are Harvey victims in Harris County the only ones to get a deadline extension to apply for benefits?

A: “Typically D-SNAP does not do extensions. But Harris County being the size it is, and the perceived unmet need, the request was granted by USDA,” Salter said.

Q: Will any other counties be granted an extension in the future?

A: “The population of Harris County is larger than I believe 26 states, so our other D-SNAP programs, they ran without any issues. We didn’t have any crowds we couldn’t manage. They fulfilled the purpose of D-SNAP,” said Salter.

Q: Do recipients have to use the D-SNAP funds in a certain amount of time?

A: “They have up to 12 months to use the benefits, so they can budget them for up to 12 months,” Salter said.

Deussen Park will be open to accept D-SNAP applications from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Free Metro shuttle rides will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

