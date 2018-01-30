The moon will look rather strange just before daybreak on Wednesday 1/31/18. Look for it setting on the northwest horizon around 6:30am. It'll have a reddish glow in its partial lunar eclipse stage. (Photo: Brooks Garner)

HOUSTON - Okay, with a name like, "Super Blue Blood Moon", many can't help but think of Tom Selleck in the hit CBS TV show, "Blue Bloods". (Watch new episodes every Friday night at 9pm right here on KHOU). But with a name like "Super blue BLOOD" moon, suddenly visions of vampires and horror appear. (Cue the howling wolf!)



Yes, while it has a wild name, it's actually just another full moon for the casual and uninformed viewer. Oh yeah, except for the fact that it's also a lunar eclipse -- happening just as the moon sets on the northwestern horizon at daybreak Wednesday 1/31/18. The moon may take on a cast of red, earning it that creeping name. Look around 6:30am to see it at the most dramatic point we'll observe in Houston, before the first light of day around 6:45am washes it out.



Tom Selleck is the star of the hit CBS TV show, "Blue Bloods", with new episodes airing at 9pm right here on KHOU 11. Many think of him when they hear, "Super 'Blue Blood' Moon".

The last time we had a blue moon (two full moons in one month) was in 2015. They're fairly rare, thus the phrase, "once in a blue moon." While super moon is just a hyped-up version of, "Apogee" (when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit), the spin a name like that creates, earns it a mention.

The last time we had a Super Blue Blood Moon was 152 years ago, in 1866. Without knowing this, few would probably give it much thought in the morning, when letting the dog out, unless they were in the know -- which you are now.

Cheers, Brooks

Follow me on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram



© 2018 KHOU-TV