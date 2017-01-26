What are these clouds?

These clouds are known in latin as, "alto-cumulus." They are a sign of mid-level instability (showers or storms could lay ahead.) (Photo: Brooks Garner)

HOUSTON - Did you notice the clouds around lunch today over Houston? These, "mackerel skies" (because they can resemble scales of a fish) or "cotton ball" (as many children refer to them) are clouds caused from rising air high in the atmosphere. These existed between 23,000 and 23,600 feet -- roughly 10,000 feet lower than cruising jetliners, and traveled smoothly east around 75mph. The official weather term for these is, "altocumulus". It's Latin for "high & heaped". A heap in this context, is, "a pile or a mound" [of cloud.] They can signify significant weather changes.

Typically, when you see these clouds, you know rain is possible -- though that is not true today. Before reliable weather forecasts, people grew to read the sky and make a forecast based on cloud types. Altocumulus clouds like this were known not by their Latin name, but colloquially as mackerel skies.

To cite some famous quotes about how altocumulus, or "mackerel skies", helped forecast the weather:

"Mackerel sky, not twenty-four hours dry."

(Wong, Chi-wai., Hong Kong Observatory, via Wikipedia.)

"Mackerel sky, mackerel sky. Never long wet and never long dry"

(Ontario Regional Marine Guide, Environment Canada; via Wikipedia.)

In this modern world of weather satellites, radar and computer forecast modeling, we can see that there is no rain in our immediate future. These clouds do indeed, illustrate that there is lift happening high in the atmosphere which could otherwise indicate rain ahead. This time, due to the absence of deep moisture or surface-based lift, they are not a harbinger of precipitation but simply a manifestation of jet stream energy blowing through the region.

