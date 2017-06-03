Weekend Forecast: On and off again storms

HOUSTON - It's summer time in Houston which means there's plenty of heat and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Either way you'll be getting wet; whether it be sweat or rain.

The Setup

An upper-level low out of west Texas is very slowly moving eastward. Out ahead of the low is a very moist, unstable environment ripe for showers and thunderstorms.

Models continue to indicate that a surge of moisture from the gulf will keep things popping over the next three or four days before a much anticipated cold front makes its way through Houston. That will abruptly shut down our rain chances and bring in gorgeous weather and cool overnight lows.

Wait for it: Ahhhhh!

First we have to get through the next few days.

What to Expect

It's very difficult to say who will get rain and who won't. There will be micro-climates all over southeast Texas through the weekend. Some areas will be hot and steamy with temperatures near 90 under partly cloudy skies while other areas are getting heavy downpours, frequent lightning and funnel clouds.

Did I say funnel clouds?! More on that in a moment.

The storms will be slow movers and can quickly drop an inch or two of rain before they die out or move on. Localized street flooding is possible but not expected to cause widespread impacts.

As the upper-level low in west Texas moves across the area, expect the storms to become more numerous Sunday and Monday before the front rolls through Tuesday night. We are not anticipating washout conditions over the area either day but very heavy rain and slow moving storms that could produce minor flooding will be possible, if not likely.

Once the front pushes through, expect the skies to clear making for a beautiful Wednesday afternoon lasting into the next weekend!

Funnel Clouds

Funnel cloud spotted in Southeast Houston, in the last 45 mins, by a KHOU viewer. @BrooksKHOU @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/oniCXcQBSM — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) June 2, 2017

I know "funnel clouds" sounds ominous but widespread severe weather is not anticipated. These funnel clouds are common this time of year. They're called ''tropical funnels" and often appear in very tropical environments where there's lots of moisture and heat.

According to the National Weather Service, these funnel clouds rarely reach the ground --- in part due to their very short life spans; often existing for just a matter of minutes or so. On some occasions they can briefly touch the ground and do minor damage with winds up to about 70 mph.

These funnel clouds occur outside of strong thunderstorms, much like cold air funnels. They can be sparked by the stretching of vorticity (a spin in the atmosphere) by winds going in opposite directions above the ground. If you see them watch them carefully. They aren't likely to reach the ground but if they do, a brief, weak tornado will result.

