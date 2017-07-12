WATCH: People camping out for Louis Vuitton pop-up shop in Galleria area

More than 200 people were camping outside the Galleria Wednesday, waiting for a highly anticipated pop-up store featuring a collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Supreme. There are multiple reports that Louis Vuitton has canceled the pop-up, saying the

KHOU 9:51 AM. CDT July 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories