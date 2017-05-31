Watch out for flooding tomorrow

FILE PHOTO: Standford Street and Allen Parkway in Houston flooded after heavy rain. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - This is the time of year when big floods can hit the Houston area with little warning. Deep, tropical moisture, little the way of winds to steer a system away, and stalled frontal boundaries with embedded upper-level disturbances can easily work together to cause heavy rain. That's what we'll have in place for the next several days -- with tomorrow looking the most likely for the worst weather.



While specifics (timing/location) of this activity is too small-scale to accurately forecast using computer models, we can look for, "red flags" in those models, in addition to weather pattern recognition (like the elements I mentioned above). One basic red flag is to look for tiny target zones where one or more spots see especially heavy rain. In the latest run of one model [ECMWF, 12z], a rainfall total of nearly 8" is advertised as happening tomorrow. It's likely this highest total won't happen in the exact spot painted on that map, or that it will be that heavy, but it does remind a meteorologist that conditions are favorable for flooding rain at some point, somewhere in the region, in the short term.

This weather computer model helps us get an idea of what caliber of rainfall potential exists over a period. It's key to understand: exact locations on map do not actually represent where it'll fall. This shows roughly what we're working with, only. (Photo: WxBell)

So, this would translate into a 70% chance for rain happening in the first place. (Likely.) I would also say, "locally heavy with spotty flash flood potential." I would choose to avoid terms like, "widespread" because it does appear that most areas would see more like 1"-2" in the heaviest storms, which is too little to produce a deluge.

For comparison, during the Tax Day floods, the models were showing a similar pattern, but MUCH MORE widespread in nature. I remember saying, "widespread flash flooding potential exists... be weather aware!" I was careful not to guarantee anything because sometimes it's a swing and a miss. In that case it was a homerun.



TAX DAY FLOODS computer model outlook: While the exact location of the flooding rain in mid-April 2016 was incorrect, this model correctly, "sniffed out" potential for huge accumulations. Thankfully tomorrow's outlook is not even close to this bad! (Photo: WxBell)

I don't see a, "Tax Day flood" or, "Memorial Day flood" redux tomorrow, but I do see some real soakers possible through the weekend. Stay weather aware and follow me on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram for daily blogs.

-Brooks



Meteorologist Brooks Garner

© 2017 KHOU-TV