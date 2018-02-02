WATCH: Firefighters battle 2-story house fire in W. Houston

HOUSTON – Firefighters battled a two-story house fire in west Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. Thursday to a house fire at two-story home located on Colquitt near Driscoll.

When HFD arrived at the scene, fire crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and prevent adjacent homes from being damaged.

The primary house suffered heavy damage. It was not believed to be occupied.

There were reported injuries. The cause is unknown at this time with the investigation ongoing.

