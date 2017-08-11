Warning after man arrested for fake $10 bill

A fake $10 bill is now evidence in the felony forgery case that could land Syed Ali in jail for two to 10 years. After his story aired on KHOU 11 News, viewers wanted to know how they could avoid ending up in trouble like him.

KHOU 6:11 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

