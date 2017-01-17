Wade Smith, Bush family kick off reading initiative

'My Home Library' initiative.

HOUSTON - On Tuesday Morning, a brand new program rolled out in Houston that will put new books into the hands of thousands of children from low-income homes.

The “My Home Library” initiative is the brain child of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Program and the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee.

“Our goal together is to provide more than 5,100 children in the community with home libraries of at least six books,” explained Dr. Julie Finck, President of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

The online program allows for children to create a wish list of books and then a community member can sponsor a child for a tax deductible donation of $30. The donation provides six brand new books to that child.

“My Home Library” rolled out at Browning Elementary Tuesday morning, where all 560 students will be the first to receive the books.

“More than 80% of children and HISD alone are considered economically disadvantaged,” said Fink. Research shows that when children have access to not only books in the home, but also their choice in what they read, they're able to read more often and achieve higher levels.”

On hand to help kick it off was Neil and Maria Bush of the Barbara Bush family, but also former Texans player Wade Smith and several other former pro-athletes.

The Wade Smith Foundation also promotes literacy and on Tuesday, Smith volunteered his time to speak with the children and then read them a book.

