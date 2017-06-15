Wade Phillips to sign 'Son of Bum' book at public fundraiser in Houston

HOUSTON - Wade Phillips will sign copies of his new book, "Son of Bum: Lessons My Dad Taught Me About Football and Life," next week as a fundraising event for the Center for Success and Independence.
Phillips is the new defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and the book details how his knowledge of football and life comes from his legendary father, Bum Phillips.
The event is June 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to the public at the home of Bill Baldwin, at 205 Bayland Avenue in Houston. Baldwin's father Bobby Baldwin was Wade Phillips' college coach at the University of Houston and Bobby Baldwin and Phillips later worked together with the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints, as well.
Robert Woods, co-founder and CEO of The Center for Success & Independence, is a former wide receiver for the Oilers. Wade Phillips was an assistant coach during Woods' time with the Oilers.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.
Woods says all proceeds will benefit the Center for Success and Independence, a non-profit mental health and substance abuse prevention and treatment agency serving adolescents aged 12-17.
