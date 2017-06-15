Wade Phillips to sign 'Son of Bum' book at public fundraiser in Houston

Jun 5, 2017; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

HOUSTON - Wade Phillips will sign copies of his new book, "Son of Bum: Lessons My Dad Taught Me About Football and Life," next week as a fundraising event for the Center for Success and Independence.

Phillips is the new defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and the book details how his knowledge of football and life comes from his legendary father, Bum Phillips.

Robert Woods, co-founder and CEO of The Center for Success & Independence, is a former wide receiver for the Oilers. Wade Phillips was an assistant coach during Woods' time with the Oilers.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

Woods says all proceeds will benefit the Center for Success and Independence, a non-profit mental health and substance abuse prevention and treatment agency serving adolescents aged 12-17.

