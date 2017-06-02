KHOU
VP Pence to visit Johnson Space Center next week

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Johnson Space Center next week to meet the new astronaut candidates selected from more than 18,000 applicants.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:59 PM. CDT June 02, 2017

HOUSTON - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Houston next week to meet the people who want to be America’s next astronauts.

Pence will visit Johnson Space Center on Wednesday to meet the candidates who were selected among more than 18,000 applicants.

The candidates could one day be performing research on the International Space Station or even take part in trips to the moon or even Mars.

