VP Pence to visit Johnson Space Center next week

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a National Small Business Week event in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

HOUSTON - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Houston next week to meet the people who want to be America’s next astronauts.

Pence will visit Johnson Space Center on Wednesday to meet the candidates who were selected among more than 18,000 applicants.

On behalf of @POTUS, looking forward to welcoming the newest astronaut candidates who'll help lead a bold future for America’s space program https://t.co/L6grULsN5N — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 2, 2017

The candidates could one day be performing research on the International Space Station or even take part in trips to the moon or even Mars.

© 2017 KHOU-TV