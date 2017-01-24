Volunteers to count Houston's homeless

Hundreds of volunteers and surveyors with organizations like Coalition for the Homeless will hit the streets Tuesday morning for the annual homeless count.

Over the next three days they’ll try to talk to each and every homeless man, woman and child. It’s part of an effort to end the problem all together.

During these conversations not only will workers try to figure out their background, but they will also be able to offer help on the spot.

By getting a clear picture of how many people need help and what their needs are, organizations can figure out what resources are needed and how to allocate them.

And organizers say it’s working, but this is a problem that takes money to fix. And in order get those funds this homeless count is required.

The final numbers should be in by the end of the week. The goal here isn’t just to reduce the homeless population, but to end homelessness all together.

