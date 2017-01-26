Visit Space Center Houston during Super Bowl LI

Space Center Houston has shared an inside look at its newest exhibit, Independence Plaza. The new exhibit gives a one of a kind space experience where visitors can see the inside of a shuttle and what the living quarters are like for astronauts. (Photo: Lauren Tostenson)

HOUSTON - Space Center Houston is gearing up for Super Bowl LI with various attractions for visitors and Houston-area residents alike.

Space Center’s new exhibit, Mission Mars, offers visitors a chance to enter a virtual Mars portal, learn about the hardware needed for deep space exploration and plan a trip to the red planet. As part of the exhibit, visitors can also climb aboard an Orion simulator and touch a rare Mars meteorite.

Interested in something beyond astronauts? Space Center Houston offers robot training camp from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 where participants can plan a strategy on the practice field and compete in a Space Robotics Challenge football game. The camp and challenge is open to all ages.

Photos: Inside Independence Plaza at Space Center Houston

Another exhibit is Space for Art, a collection curated and created by astronauts and scientists. Open through March 9, the exhibit features paintings, photos, ceramics, quilts, musical instruments, custom skateboards and more.

For those looking for a full Space Center Houston experience, hop on the Nasa Tram Tour where visitors can go behind-the-scenes to Johnson Space Center. Visitors can see the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory where astronauts train for spacewalks in the zero-gravity pool and Historic Mission Control, a national historic landmark where NASA monitored missions to the moon. Visitors can also visit Rocket Park where the Saturn V Rocket is housed.

For more information on Space Center Houston’s offerings, visit its website.

(© 2017 KHOU)