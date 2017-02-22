Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy (rights) knocks the ball away from John Gillon, 9, during a 2003 basketball school hosted by Murphy. (KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - Before he played for Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, John Gillon was schooled in Houston by Hall of Fame player Calvin Murphy.

Gillon, who attended Strake Jesuit High School, hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot for Syracuse on Wednesday night against Duke at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.

KHOU 11 News Sports Anchor Jason Bristol uncovered some vintage video from 2003 of Gillon, then 9-years-old, attending a basketball school hosted by Rockets legend Murphy.

Murphy even knocks the ball away from Gillon during a fast break.

"I've learned how to respect other people and how to get along with people," said Gillon during the news story which aired on KHOU 11 News in September of 2003.

Gillon's mother Phyllis is also interviewed.

Playing his graduate year at Syracuse, Gillon is averaging 11.1 points per game for Boeheim's Orange.

(© 2017 KHOU)