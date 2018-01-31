Vigil planned for 'Little Jacob' in Galveston

Police looking for parents of 'Little Jacob'.

GALVESTON, Texas - Plans are in the works for a vigil to honor the little boy whose body washed ashore a Galveston beach in October.

Only known as “Little Jacob," police are still trying to figure out who he is and who his killer is.

On Wednesday, as the sun set on Galveston Island, it became another day where a terrible mystery went unsolved. The mystery surrounding the death of “Little Jacob” has shaken the island.

“Justice needs to be served,” said resident Pamela Willem. “This boy needs to be remembered.”

On Tuesday, in an extreme step, Galveston Police released a photograph of the toddler’s body. A little boy whose autopsy revealed abuse and neglect. A little boy whom no one has claimed.

“He was a child,” said Valerie Sutton, a Galveston resident. “Children are supposed to be happy and taken care of and apparently, this didn't happen to him at all.”

Now, Sutton and Willem are planning a candlelight vigil for “Little Jacob” as a way to honor this boy’s life as they wait for justice in his death.

“I would like to see this whole Seawall lit up end to end with lights,” Sutton said. “He was a precious little boy. He was precious, and he deserves to be honored.”

“We don't have to know somebody to love them,” Willem said, “especially a child.”

Exact details for the vigil are still in the works, however, it will be held at the Seawall from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 18.

