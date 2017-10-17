Wildfire lights up night sky in Matagorda County

Wildfire in Matagorda County, TX (Photo: Guy Potter, Facebook)

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Matagorda County say a wildfire is burning at a wildlife refuge east of Sargent.

KHOU 11 viewer Guy Potter shared video of a line of fire east of FM 457 at the San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge. Another clip showed fire right along the roadway.

According to Bill Orton with the Pct. 6 Constable’s Office, wildlife officials say the fire is not a controlled burn.

“I would advise everyone to limit traveling the section of FM 457 from Caney Drive/CR298 to Carancahua CR201 during the night and early morning,” Orton posted on Facebook.

The wildlife refuge plans on doing a controlled burn to cut off the fire, which will continue to cause heavy smoke along FM 457.

