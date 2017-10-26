Watch off-duty trooper save choking man at restaurant

(Photo: NJ State Police/ Facebook)

MORRIS COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey State Police trooper is being hailed a hero after he saved a choking man while off duty last weekend.

New Jersey State Police recruits are taught in the academy to expect the unexpected and to always be prepared to act. And Trooper Dennis Palaia was prepared.

While off-duty enjoying a day with his son, Trooper Palaia jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

Authorities say the victim walked away with a sore throat and aching ribs.

Great job Trooper Palaia!

