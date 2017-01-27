Watch: Local deputy pulls distressed man off freeway overpass

(Photo: MCSO)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A sheriff’s deputy in Montgomery County is being called a hero after pulling a distressed man off a freeway overpass during a welfare check.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called Highway 59 at Highway 99 after concerned citizens reported a man was trying to take his own life. The man was sitting at the edge of the freeway overpass.

Deputy Gallagher arrived and tried to engage the man in conversation, but he did not respond. The sheriff’s office said the man looked over the edge and appeared as if he was going to jump, so the deputy acted quickly to grab him and pull him to safety.

Raw video: Deputy saves man on freeway overpass during welfare check

The man was taken to the hospital where he was assessed by medical staff.

“Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson commends Deputy Gallagher for his heroic actions,” stated a press release Thursday.

If you or someone you know needs help, remember the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7: 1-800-273-8255.

