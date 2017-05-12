Watch: Body cam shows first officers on scene of deadly fire at Montgomery Co. home

(Photo: Shenandoah PD)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- Body cam video released by the Shenandoah Police Department shows the moment officers first arrived on the scene of a fire that killed three children at a home in Montgomery County.

Officers can be seen risking their lives as they rush into the home before firefighters arrived, trying to help rescue the kids trapped inside. It also shows a man who was wounded while trying to save the kids.

Officers can be heard discussing how only one child made it out while three others were trapped upstairs.

Officer Duenas is wearing the camera while Officers Patrick Reade and CJ Duenas assist, according to the police department.

A gofundme.com account has been set up to help the victims with medical and funeral expenses.

