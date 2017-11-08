Video: Suspects give doughnuts to customers during Shipley robbery

(Photo: HPD/ Crime Stoppers)

HOUSTON -- Houston Crime Stoppers and investigators with the Houston Police Department hope someone can help them track down three men involved in a robbery at a Shipley Do-Nut shop.

The suspects are accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to HPD, it was Monday, Oct. 16 when the men entered the Shipley’s at 6602 North Shepherd.

Raw video: Shipley Do-Nuts robbery

One of the suspects with a handgun immediately jumped the counter and demanded the money from the cash registers. A second man also jumped the counter while a third man took the customers' cell phones.

During the robbery, the man who collected cell phones offered customers doughnuts while the other two suspects were robbing the employees.

All three of the suspects fled the store on food. They are described by HPD as:

Suspect #1 - Black male, around 5’08, black hoodie, blue pants and white bandana.

Suspect #2 - Black male, 5’07 to 5’10, black hoodie and red bandana

Suspect #3 - Black male, 6’00 to 6’02, multicolored hoodie, black pants and black bandana

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

