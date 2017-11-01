Video: Hit-and-run driver plows over motorcyclist in N. Texas

Of all the sounds Kalyn Farr hears living off the 121 service road in Bedford, there was nothing that could prepare her for what she heard Saturday.

"I just hear this noise," she told WFAA. "I can't even describe it. It's just like metal crashing, scratching."

Nothing could prepare her for what she saw, either.

"And I look up and I just see this car just, you know, barreling over something," and then she said the car went airborne.

That "something" was a motorcycle and its 22-year-old driver. Surveillance video from Farr's apartment complex, shared with WFAA by Bedford Police, shows the moment the car drives up and over the motorcyclist as they approach Harwood in the northbound lane. The motorcyclist was being dragged underneath.

"He was just kind of screaming out, he was worried about his leg," Farr recalled.

Farr ran to the scene. The car, apparently, ran from it.

"At this point, we don't believe the driver stopped at all. Just after this collision, kept on going," said Bedford Police Lt. Kirk Roberts.

Roberts said they're now looking for a 2006-2010 dark-colored Hyundai Elantra with possible body damage. He hopes anyone with information comes forward.

"Whether it was a distracted driver situation or, in worst case scenario, this was an intentional act, we just don't know right now," he said.

Even with video evidence like they have in this case, police will tell you that hit and runs are especially challenging crimes to solve. It's played out like that in Fort Worth this year. The search for suspects is still on for multiple hit-and-run cases, including one from March that left a little girl dead.

Without license plate numbers, Roberts said it's tough.

"Detectives have a daunting task," he said.

"I just don't know how you don't stop," Farr said. "It's a human being."

Farr wants justice for the motorcycle driver, who she said was wearing a dress shirt and tie when he was hit, and was on his way to work. He was also wearing a leather jacket and helmet, which police believe helped save his life.

The victim remains hospitalized Tuesday night, and is suffering from broken bones, among other injuries, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bedford Criminal Investigations at 817-952-2411 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS (8477).

