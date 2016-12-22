Dog jumps out of SUV on freeway

(Photo: LiveLeak.com)

A LiveLeak user has shared video of an incident that may have dog owners thinking twice before they let Fido drool out of their car window.

The video shows a small white dog jumping out of a moving SUV. Thankfully the drivers behind the SUV stopped, and the driver was able to pull over and get their dog. The dog did not appear to be seriously hurt.

The incident reportedly happened in Golden, Colorado.

Juggernaut writes:

“I was on my way home from seeing Rogue One and I was in rush hour traffic. I seen a big dog sticking his head out of a car, then he went back inside. Then a little white dog put his head out and next thing I knew he was tumbling right in front of me. I slamed on my breaks and was about to jump out, when the owner pulled over. I was so in shock. I called my wife to tell her what happened. I could have ran over that dog."

On the web: http://www.liveleak.com/view?i=e17_1482338956