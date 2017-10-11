Man doused with soup for explosive rant on NYC subway

The video then shows a group of passengers surrounding him and shoving him out of the train when the doors opened. (Photo: Facebook)

NEW YORK (AP) -- A group of New York City subway passengers who grew irritated with a belligerent man shouting racial epithets at them has been captured on video eventually throwing him off the train.

The unidentified man can be seen in the video posted to Facebook openly drinking alcohol on the train while repeatedly shouting slurs and arguing the First Amendment lets him say whatever he wants.

A woman splashed a thick soup on the man as he attempted to force his way back onto the train.

Joshua Pyne shot the video, and while he doesn't condone violence, he says he's "not gonna lose sleep over what happened to this guy."

Warning: The below video contains graphic language.

